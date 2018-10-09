JDK 12 roadmap: The new features coming to Java 12

Even though Java Development Kit (JDK) 11 arrived last month, work proceeds on its successor, JDK 12, with one set of enhancements, one functional removal, and two experimental (beta) capabilities proposed so far for the release, expected on March 19, 2019.

JDK 12 is now in development in the OpenJDK community.

Plans call for enhancing the JDK build process to generate a default class data-sharing (CDS) archive, using the default class list, on 64-bit platforms. The goal is to include out-of-the-box startup time and eliminate the need to run -Xshare:dump to benefit from the CDS. Plans call for modifying the JDK build to run java-xshare:dump after linking the image. Additional command-line options may be included to fine-tune garbage-collection heap times to improve memory layout for common cases. Users with more advanced requirements, such as custom class lists that include application classes and different garbage-collection configurations, still will be able to create a custom CDS archive. Reduced number of ARM ports Java 12 would have just one port instead of two for ARM processors. The plan is to remove all sources related to the arm64 port while retaining the 32-bit ARM and 64-bit aarch64 . Removal of this port would let contributors focus efforts on a single 64-bit ARM implementation and eliminate duplicate work that would result from maintaining two ports. Currently, two 64-bit ARM ports are in the JDK. Switch expressions The beta switch expressions capability would simplify coding by extending the switch statement so it can be used as either a statement or an expression. This would enable both forms to use either "traditional" or " simplified" scoping and control flow behavior. These changes would result in simplified "everyday" coding and prepare the way for use of pattern matching in switch .

As Java builders move to support pattern matching, existing irregularities of the existing switch statement become impediments. These include the default control flow behavior of switch blocks; default scoping of switch blocks, in which the block is treated as one single scope; and switch working only as a statement. The current design of Java’s switch statement follows closely languages such as C++ and, by default, supports fallthrough semantics. This control flow has been useful for writing low-level code. But as switch is used in higher-level contexts, its error-prone nature begins to outweigh flexibility.

Raw string literals

The beta raw string literals would span multiple lines of source code while not interpreting escape sequences, such as

, or Unicode escapes, of the form /uXXX . Java’s builders have multiple goals for this capability, including:

Making it easier to express a sequence of characters in a readable form, without Java Simplification in supplying strings targeted for grammars other than Java.

Supplying strings that span several lines of source code without having special indicators for new lines.

The ability to express the same strings as traditional string literals, except for platform-specific line terminators.

Library support to replicate the current javacstring-literal interpretation of escapes and manage left-margin trimming.