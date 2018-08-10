After nearly a decade in development, Julia, an open source, dynamic language geared to numerical computing, reached its Version 1.0 production release status on August 8, 2018. The previous version was the 0.6 beta.

Julia, which vies with Python for scientific computing, is focused on speed, optional typing, and composability. Programs compile to native code via the LLVM compiler framework. Created in 2009, Julia’s syntax is geared to math; numeric types and parallelism are supported as well. The standard library has asynchronous I/O as well as process control. logging, and profiling.