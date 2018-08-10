Going multicloud? Avoid these 3 pitfalls

Going multicloud? This typically means using a mix of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to create a multicloud cocktail that should provide you with better value and more flexibility.

However, this value and flexibility often do not result due to some pretty easily avoidable mistakes. I want you to succeed, so here are three common pitfalls to be aware of so you can avoid them.

Multicloud pitfall No. 1: More clouds means more complexity