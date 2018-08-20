How to work with Azure Logic Apps in .Net

Automation of business processes and workflows is of paramount importance in today’s enterprises. With the increase in demand for cloud computing, enterprises need a way to integrate workflows and applications so as to maximize business efficiency and opportunity. This is exactly where Azure Logic Apps comes into play.

Essentially, Azure Logic Apps are building blocks for automating business processes in the Azure cloud environment. They can be used to simplify integrations of apps and data in the cloud platform and build workflows seamlessly.

Note that both Azure Logic Apps and Azure Functions can be used to build applications on a serverless architecture in Azure. However, whereas Azure Functions refers to code that is triggered by an event, Azure Logic Apps relates to a workflow that is triggered by an event.

I discussed working with Azure Functions in a previous post here. In this article I will provide a bird’s-eye view of Azure Logic Apps and how we can work with it in .Net.