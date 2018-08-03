Fusion.js JavaScript framework is geared to lightweight apps

Uber has introduced an open source web framework called Fusion.js that is anchored by a plugin architecture.

Intended for development of high-performing, lightweight apps, the JavaScript framework offers code reuse on both the server and browser and works with libraries such as React and Redux.

Fusion.js offers a command-line interface, a webpack/babel transpilation pipeline, and a Koa server. You use its plug-in-based architecture to build single-page applications and applications that depend on service layers to meet requirements such observability, testing, and internationalization. There are plugins for data-fetching and styling.

Fusion.js also has a testing environment with Jest, Enzyme, Puppeteer, and integration utilities.

Other features include:

Server-side and async rendering.

ECMAScript 2017 and JSX support.

Hot module reloading in development mode.

Bundle splitting.

Universal rendering, to run the same code in the browser and server.

The fusion-core package providing a generic entry point class for applications and used by the Fusion.js runtime.

Server-side development via the Koa.js framework.

Bundle analysis tools.

