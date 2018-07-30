How to implement HTTP.sys web server in ASP.Net Core

ASP.Net Core is an open source, cross-platform, lean, and modular framework for building high-performance web applications. Kestrel is a cross-platform web server for ASP.Net Core that is include by default. However, it has limitations.

To get around those limitations, I suggest you use HTTP.sys, a Windows-only HTTP server based on the HTTP.sys kernel driver that is more mature, secure, and scalable.

Why you should use HTTP.sys

Typically, you need HTTP.sys when you have to expose your server to the outside world sans IIS (Microsoft Internet Information Services). The requests first come to the HTTP.sys—built on the HTTP.sys Kernel mode driver. HTTP.sys in turn creates a queue as well as an individual application pool for each request based on the request.

You can also use HTTP.sys when you need a feature that is not supported by Kestrel. Features supported by HTTP.sys include: