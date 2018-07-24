The predictions about 2019 and 2020 cloud computing are starting to come out, and I don’t see anything that isn’t already obvious.

Predictions like the “growth of cloud services” and “security will be more important” are so obvious that only those in an induced coma would not see them coming. Geez guys, you’re better than that.

It would be helpful to have one designated know-it-all who works on the bleeding edge of cloud computing every day who’s not afraid to predict what’s around the next bend in the road. The good news is that I’m not too shy to take on that role. So, here are three cloud trends that will have a profound effect on the cloud community in 2019, although most in the cloud industry don’t seem to see them coming.

1. Cloud complexity becomes a big bummer

As an industry, we spent years and millions of dollars getting workloads on the cloud. A very complex distributed architecture is the result.