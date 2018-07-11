Docker tutorial: Get started with Docker Hub

The power of Docker images is that they’re lightweight and portable—they can be moved freely between systems. You can easily create a set of standard images, store them in a repository on your network, and share them throughout your organization. Or you could turn to Docker Inc., which has created various mechanisms for sharing Docker container images in public and private.

The most prominent among these is Docker Hub, the company’s public exchange for container images. Many open source projects provide official versions of their Docker images there, making it a convenient starting point for creating new containers by building on existing ones, or just obtaining stock versions of containers to spin up a project quickly. And you get one private Docker Hub repository of your own for free.

Explore Docker Hub

The easiest way to explore Docker Hub is simply to browse it on the web. From the web interface, you can search for publicly available containers by name, tag, or description. From there, everything you need to download, run, and otherwise work with container images from Docker Hub comes included in the open source version of Docker—chiefly, the docker pull and docker push commands.

Docker Hub pricing