Making the Most of your Code with OpenCL

Processing engines are everywhere. CPUs, GPUs, and even purpose-built FPGAs all offer compute capability that for decades was limited to specific functions. Today, thanks to the Open Computing Language (OpenCL), that has all changed, and savvy developers and IT teams are now taking advantage of OpenCL’s C-like language to create heterogeneous execution environments for custom code.

Getting started with OpenCL is easy if you know where to start, and for teams who rely on Intel technology, the best place to begin is with the Intel® SDK for OpenCL™ Applications.

Intel® SDK for OpenCL applications are available as stand-alone, as part of the OpenVINO™ Toolkit on Linux and Windows OSes or as part of the Intel® Media Server Studio for Linux , and supports both host-based and remote (target-based) development on a broad range of platforms and devices.

The Intel® SDK for OpenCL Applications also includes the Intel® Code Builder for OpenCL™ API., which supports development of OpenCL applications in your favorite IDE, with a focus on Intel Architecture processors with the Intel® Processor Graphics.

There are many implementations of OpenCL. Here’s why the Intel SDK for OpenCL applications is the best choice:

Ability to code Intel-based CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs using Intel tools.

A fast emulation platform for FPGAs that enables faster optimization through the Intel FPGA SDK for OpenCL Applications.

Low-level development using the framework from the OpenCL application provides the freedom to develop competitive IP-based applications.

Simple integration with other popular Intel tools like Intel System Studio, Intel Media Server Studio, and OpenVINO among others.

Drive efficiency and performance by developing across multiple hardware types, reducing dev learning curve for new hardware from months to days

Extend pipelines written using Intel® Media Server Studio and OpenVINO™ toolkit with your custom code

Optimize system performance and power with analyzers in Intel® System Studio, such as Intel® VTune™ Amplifier

Get started without an app – use the tool’s kernel development framework to build and debug kernels with or without an application. Just choose your execution target, compile kernels, and get in the game

The Intel® SDK for OpenCL™ also provides debugging tools to debug your OpenCL™ host and kernel code, and a Code Analyzer to optimize your OpenCL apps.

So, with support for a broad range of Intel Core, Xeon, Pentium, Celeron, Iris Pro, HD Graphics, and other CPUs and GPUs, the Intel SDK for OpenCL offers quick entry into the world of heterogeneous processing for just about every developer.

Click here to get your free download and get started.