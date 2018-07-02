How to work with Azure WebJobs in C#

Azure WebJobs give you an easy way to schedule and execute background tasks in Microsoft Azure. The Azure WebJobs SDK simplifies the work of creating background tasks with declarative binding and trigger management features. Your Azure WebJobs then can be executed in three different ways: They can run continuously, or on a pre-defined schedule, or even on demand. In this article we will examine how we can build and deploy Azure WebJobs in .Net.

First off, you should make sure that you have Visual Studio 2017 and all of the latest updates installed. You will also need the Azure SDKs including the Azure Functions and Web Jobs Tools. You can install the Azure development tools in Visual Studio by choosing Tools -> Get Tools and Features. And you can ensure you have the latest updates to the Azure Functions and Web Jobs Tools by choosing Tools -> Extensions and Updates.

Create an Azure WebJob project in Visual Studio

Assuming that you have Visual Studio and the Azure Functions and Web Jobs Tools installed in your system, you can follow these steps to create a new Azure WebJob project in Visual Studio.

Open Visual Studio IDE Click File -> New -> Project In the New Project Dialog Window, select the Cloud group Select Azure WebJob from the list of the project templates Specify the name and location for your project and click OK to save