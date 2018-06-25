How to use the chain of responsibility design pattern in C#

Take advantage of the chain of responsibility design pattern to draw on a chain of objects to handle requests

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Design patterns are solutions to common problems and complexities in software design. As we have discussed here before, they are classified into three distinct categories: creational, structural, and behavioral. The chain of responsibility design pattern falls under the behavioral category and can be used to reduce coupling between the sender of a request and the receiver object that handles the request.

The Gang of Four definition of the chain of responsibility design pattern:

Avoid coupling the sender of a request to its receiver by giving more than one object a chance to handle the request. Chain the receiving objects and pass the request along the chain until an object handles it.

Essentially, in the chain of responsibility design pattern you have a list or a chain of objects that may handle a request. Each object can either handle the request or forward the request to another handler. In this article we’ll discuss the purpose of the chain of responsibility design pattern and how it can be implemented in C#.

The chain of responsibility design pattern

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

  