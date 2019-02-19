What’s new in Visual Studio 2019: The third beta arrives

Microsoft has released a third beta of its upcoming Visual Studio 2019 IDE, dumping Windows Mobile support for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) but enhancing Azure cloud access. Developers who need to continue working on a UWP application for Windows 10 mobile devices should stick with Visual Studio 2017. (Microsoft formally abandoned its little-used Windows Mobile plaform earlier this year.)

The official production launch of Visual Studio 2019 is set for April 2, 2019.

Where to download the Visual Studio 2019 beta

You can download the Visual Studio 2019 beta from the Visual Studio website.

What’s new in Visual Studio 2019 beta

In the third beta, developers can access hosted repos from Azure devops services through the Start window. They also can install extensions for other source-control hosts to view repos owned by the developer or the developer’s organization.