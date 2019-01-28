What’s new in Visual Studio 2019: The second beta arrives

Microsoft has released a second beta version of its upcoming Visual Studio 2019 IDE, with improvements to installation, search, and C++ and Python development among the capabilities.

Where to download the Visual Studio 2019 beta

You can download the Visual Studio 2019 beta from the Visual Studio website.

What’s new in Visual Studio 2019 beta 2

Beginning with beta 2, Visual Studio 2019 will automatically download updates in the background while the developer’s computer is idle, thus enabling continued usage until it is time to install. Developers only need to wait during the actual installation.

In addition, the Per-Monitor Awareness preview feature, which was introduced in the first beta, is now on by default for users meeting the system requirements of .Net Framework 4.8 and the Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Further, tool windows such as Toolbox, Breakpoints, and Call Stack now should render sharply across monitors with different scale and display configurations.