What’s new in Visual Studio 2019: The first beta arrives

The first beta version of Visual Studio 2019, the next major version of Microsoft’s signature IDE, is now available. It focuses on collaboration and cloud development as well as familiar areas like performance, reliability, and productivity.

Where to download the Visual Studio 2019 beta

You can download the Visual Studio 2019 beta from the Visual Studio website.

What’s new in Visual Studio 2019 beta 1

The first beta’s new features include:

Making it quicker to work with projects stored in Git repositories, via a start window capability.

Improving IntelliSense code editing capabilities, via Visual Studio IntelliCode.

Better collaboration with development team members through integration of Live Share capabilities.