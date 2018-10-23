Visual Studio 2019 roadmap: The features you can expect

Microsoft’s vision for Visual Studio 2019, the next major version of its signature IDE, emphasizes collaboration and cloud development as well as familiar areas like performance, reliability, and productivity.

The blueprint for Visual Studio 2019, as well as Visual Studio for Mac, also calls for easy upgrades. The first public beta Visual Studio 2019 could come as early as October 2018, with some features arriving in production this year.

Microsoft’s Visual Studio 2019 plans for beta or production features before January 2019 include:

An ability to create new projects with an improved search experience and filters that use a new list of most-popular templates.

Better search accuracy for menus, commands, options, and installable components.

A capability to quickly open code recently worked on or start from a commonly used flow such as clone, open, or new project.

An updated menu and title bar to increase the space for code.

An ability to check out and review a pull request in the IDE.

A visual health status icon in the document scrollbar to provide navigation to issues, warnings, and errors in the current document.

A one-click code cleanup command for documents and projects.

Extensibility templates to create Async Tool windows.

A VSIX project manifest attribute to mark an extension as “preview” (meaning beta).

VSIX project templates to use <PackageReference> for declaring NuGet dependencies.

From January 219 to March 2019, improvements in the works for Visual Studio 2019 include:

Full-featured debugging, interactive window, and IntelliSense experience when using the Open Folder capability with Python.

Debugging of Python Flask and Django apps with auto-reload enabled.

An ability to run .Net unit tests against projects that target multiple .Net frameworks, including .Net Framework and .Net Core.

Moving some services to the background for faster loading.

Improved clarity across monitors with varying DPI numbers.

Forms 4.0 templates and tool support.

Android Designer improvements with initial support for constraint layouts.

Enhanced fast deployment for Xamarin.Android.

Updated Test Explorer support that improves performance for large numbers of tests, as well as enhanced grouping and sorting.