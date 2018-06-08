Visual Studio 2019 roadmap: The features you can expect

Microsoft’s vision for Visual Studio 2019, the next major version of its signature IDE, emphasizes collaboration and cloud development as well as familiar areas like performance, reliability, and productivity.

The blueprint for Visual Studio 2019, as well as Visual Studio for Mac, also calls for easy upgrades. But Visual Studio 2019 remains in the early planning phase, with no timeline for betas or production release.

Here’s what Microsoft has revealed so far about its plans: