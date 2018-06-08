Users review top message queues

Systems need to talk to one another. When an IT environment contains platforms with multiple messaging protocols—and most do—a message queue (MQ) is required to handle the messages that travel back and forth. Also known as a message broker or message-oriented middleware (MOM), a message queue is an intermediary application that translates message protocols between the sender and receiver. Message queues are essential for application integration.

This article offers insights into two of the top message queues. According to online reviews by enterprise users in the IT Central Station community, these are IBM MQ and Pivotal RabbitMQ.

[ Kotlin, Slack, TensorFlow, Vue.js, and more: See InfoWorld’s 2018 Technology of the Year Award winners. | Cut to the key news and issues in cutting-edge enterprise technology with the InfoWorld Daily newsletter. ]

What do enterprise users actually think about these message queues? Here users offer a balanced view of their favorite message handling and integration features from each solution while also sharing some thoughts on room for improvement.

IBM MQ

Valuable features