The Kubernetes ‘fork’: Open source purists miss the point

It was bound to happen. Kubernetes, so often held up as a paragon of community virtue, turned into a petty “more-open-than-thou” battleground between Heptio CEO (and Kubernetes cofounder) Joe Beda and, well, everyone else.

Beda’s argument, strenuously denied by Red Hat employees and supporters, is that Red Hat OpenShift forks Kubernetes and isn’t 100-percent conformant. Beda’s coup de grace, however, is that “many customers” think it matters “a lot” whether OpenShift is a fork or “layers cleanly” on the upstream Kubernetes project.

Except they clearly don’t, given Red Hat’s OpenShift revenue, which keeps rising. Either those customers are blind to Beda’s argument (similar to those made by another competitor, Canonical, over the years), or they don’t agree with the accusations. Or maybe, just maybe, they don’t care.

When a fork is not a fork

The irony of Beda’s Twitter fight is that Red Hat started it, albeit unwittingly. Red Hat’s director of strategy, Brian Gracely, linked to an article by analyst Janakiram MSV and asked him to “please stop spreading this misinformation.” What misinformation? That “Red Hat is criticized for forking Kubernetes.”