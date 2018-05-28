How to work with HttpClientFactory in ASP.Net Core

ASP.Net Core is an open source, cross-platform, lean, and modular framework for building high-performance web applications, introduced in ASP.Net Core 2.1.

This article explains HttpClientFactory and how you can work with it in ASP.Net Core.

What is HttpClientFactory and why you should use it

You can take advantage of HttpClientFactory to preconfigure named HttpClient instances. Note that the HttpClientFactory is a central location that can be used to register, configure, and consume HttpClient instances that your application might need. (Incidentally, the HttpClient was introduced in .Net Framework 4.5 and is the most popular way to consume HTTP requests in .Net.)

Creating too many HttpClient instances is inefficient because your application would need to bear the cost of reconnecting to the remote server whenever a new client needs to connect to it. Another problem in creating multiple HttpClient instances—tat is, creating a new HttpClient instance for every request that your application needs to process—is that the available sockets might get exhausted when there is heavy traffic. The recommended practice is to create a single shared HttpClient instance so the connections can be reused.