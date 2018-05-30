Learn Swift: 15 beginner-friendly resources for iOS app development

Now is a great time to start programming in the Swift programming language on iOS. But where to begin? While there are a lot of great free resources for Swift and iOS programmers, not all of them are designed for the complete beginner.

The 15 resources compiled here—from Apple’s own excellent guides to books, videos, and online tutorials from third parties—will serve anyone new to iOS programming, even those who lack programming experience.

Pick two or three resources below and focus on reading, watching, and practicing what you learn. Having a few different resources to learn from will provide different angles and give you leverage when you don’t understand a topic.

For good measure, I’ve included some tips for making consistent progress and overcoming obstacles beginning programmers commonly face. Are you ready to dive in? Great!