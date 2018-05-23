The Google Go language (aka Golang) has become a strong choice for writing web services and APIs. It compiles to fast-running native code, it has native metaphors for asynchronous programming and other features useful for web services, and it has a broad and expanding audience of users.
Here’s a survey of the major frameworks currently used for web development in Go. Some are aimed at simpler use cases, like endpoint APIs. Others are intended to handle full-blown site development, or can be scaled up or down depending on which components you need for a given job.
Go web framework: Beego
Beego is reminiscent of the all-inclusive Django web framework for Python in some respects. It comes with a wide range of features common to web applications, organized into eight modules that can be used or ignored as needed. Aside from the usual model-view-controller (MVC) components found in most web frameworks, it also includes an object-relationship map (ORM) for data access, a built-in cache handler, session handling tools, logging mechanisms, and libraries for common operations with HTTP objects.
Another way Beego resembles Django is in its command-line tools. For example, you can use the
bee commandto create Beego apps from scratch or manage existing ones.
