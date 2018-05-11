The era of the cloud database has finally begun

Folks, it’s happening. Although enterprises have spent the last few years shifting on-premises workloads to the public cloud, databases have been a sticking point. Sure, Amazon Web Services can point to 64,000 database migrations over the last two years, but that still leaves millions more stuck in corporate datacenters.

But not, it would appear, for long.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, just signaled a significant shift in cloud migrations, announcing that it is “going all-in” on AWS, moving its infrastructure to the cloud leader. But what makes this so important is that it also includes mention of Ryanair moving away from Microsoft SQL Server and replacing it with Amazon Aurora, “standardizing on … AWS databases.”

When companies embrace cloud databases wholesale, it’s effectively game over.

Why migrating databases to the cloud has been so hard