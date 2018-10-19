What’s new in Ubuntu Linux 18.10 ‘Cosmic Cuttlefish’

Ubuntu 18.10 “Cosmic Cuttlefish” arrives with the Linux 4.18 kernel, the Gnome 3.30 desktop, and improved support for gaming-level graphics

Senior Writer, InfoWorld |

Canonical’s Ubuntu distribution for Linux has earned a reputation for being user-friendly, with editions aimed at desktop, server, cloud, and IoT users. This changelog tracks updates to Ubuntu across its release cycle, including its LTS (long term support) releases. 

Canonical produces new Ubuntu releases every six months and supports them with free security updates and bug fixes for at least nine months. New LTS releases arrive every two years and are supported for five years.

Where to download Ubuntu Linux

Canonical maintains a download site for all flavors of Ubuntu Linux—desktop edition, server edition, cloud (essentially an OpenStack distribution), and the IoT edition. Canonical also maintains a number of “flavors” of Ubuntu, built with different desktop environments or mixes of software for specific needs.

What’s new in Ubuntu 18.10 “Cosmic Cuttlefish”

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux, Ubuntu 18.10 (codenamed “Cosmic Cuttlefish”) has the following major changes:

