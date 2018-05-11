What your provider won’t tell you about cloud security

Everyone loves insider tips. In the case of cloud computing, the tips that matter are mostly about cloud security approaches and technology.

Here are three cloud security tips that your cloud provider won't want to tell you. But I will.

Tip 1: Cloud security should be decoupled from specific cloud providers

While the cloud-native security services are handy and work well, you limit yourself when your security services come from a single provider.

It’s a multicloud world, and security needs to rise above the cloud providers you use now or in the future. If you use cloud-native security services from each provider, you’ll have security around a single cloud instance, but you won't get holistic cloud security. That means your security services will be much more complex, which increases cost and the risk of a gap or that a cloud security service will fail.