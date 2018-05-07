How to work with Azure Service Bus queues in .Net

A queue is a data structure that works on a FIFO (first in first out) basis. Items are inserted at the end of the queue and removed from the beginning. The term “Enqueue” describes the operation that inserts data in the queue, while the term “Dequeue” denotes the removal of data from the queue.

Azure Service Bus is a scalable message fabric that provides reliable messaging as an Azure cloud service. You can use it for three different types of messaging: service relays between on-prem and cloud environments, topics for one-to-many publish/subscribe communications, and queues. This article will illustrate how we can work with Azure Service Bus queues using .Net.

Getting started with Azure Service Bus

First you will need to create a free Microsoft Azure account if you don’t have one. Then, to work with Azure Service Bus queues, we will follow these steps.

Create a Service Bus namespace (if you don’t already have one) in the Azure portal Create a Service Bus queue in the Azure portal Create an application to send and receive one or more messages to the queue