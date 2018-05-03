How to find a developer job after coding bootcamp

I'm not a big believer in those code bootcamps. And I was reminded why recently as I was hiring for developers at my company. So far, few people I've interviewed from one of these bootcamps has managed to convince me that they'd be any kind of asset—even as an entry-level hire.

The folks that did convince me to go further have had one major thing in common: They had actually gained some experience outside the code camp.

Here are some ways you can do the same: