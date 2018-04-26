Visual Studio 2017 roadmap: The new features you can expect

Microsoft has published a roadmap of features planned for Visual Studio 2017 in 2018.
Some key capabilities anticipated by June 2018 include:
- Setup of continuous delivery for the Azure Functions serverless computing platform.
- Faster switching of Git branches.
- Just-in-time debugging for .Net Core.
- Customizing of the Visual Studio installation location to reduce the footprint on the system drive.
- Improved startup and load performance.
- Full C++ 17 conformancein the Microsoft C++ compiler and libraries.
- Creation of F#Net Core projects.
- Ability to fix code style violations via one-click code cleanup.
- Improved Python debugging experience.
- Full support for .Net Core 2.1, which will be in a beta version.
For July through September 2018, planned key features include:
- Multicursor and multiselection editing.
- Use of Visual Studio across different monitors with different DPI measurements.
- Creation of F# Azure Functions projects.
- Using language services implemented by the Language Server protocol.
- Faster running of Live Unit tests after edits.
- Opening any set of folders to provide for a customizable, shareable workspace.
- Use of an updated Visual Studio Performance Center to optimize settings for extensions and components; this will improve IDE performance.
- Publishing to Visual Studio Marketplace via the command line.
- Use of the snapshot debugger for Azure Services.
- Improved compatibility with assistive technologies.