Developing AI with a partner? 7 important rules to set

Working with a partner on a new AI software product can be highly advantageous. With two minds working on a common problem, you can create a more imaginative, better-rounded, and more stable final product; you’ll also be able to put your heads together when addressing difficult problems, and will be able to compensate for each other’s weaknesses, such as periods of exhaustion or inability to continue work.

This is especially important in the context of artificial intelligence, because machine learning is such a difficult skill to learn and support. A difference in approach could result in a buggy final product, and there are also some drawbacks and risks to having a development partner in general.

Before you form a partnership to build a new AI product, you need to consider these potential issues before moving forward:

Every relationship gets more complicated when money is involved. Finding the best way to split expenses and income is necessary if you want to keep the partnership alive—especially if the project becomes successful and starts earning more revenue.

No matter how well you get along at the beginning of the project, eventually, you’ll run into disagreements. How you approach and resolve those disagreements is a critical factor in keeping the project moving forward.

Who is responsible for client communication? What about financial management? Divvying responsibilities may be more complicated than you realize, especially as you come to discover new ones.

What happens when something changes, whether it’s the scope of the project, the conditions for work, or the client’s disposition? How will you handle it?

Rules to set

Fortunately, many of these potential issues can be proactively prevented by establishing rules at the beginning of your partnership.

The ownership agreement

Even if you’re only tackling one job together, it’s in your best interest to set the groundwork for your partnership with a formal business agreement. This explains your respective percentages of ownership, indicates how much you’ve each invested (or how you’ll invest in the future), and explains how you’ll split the revenue for the partnership. If you agree on all these points and finalize the paperwork, it makes things run much smoother.

Internal communication

You also need to establish rules for how you communicate with each other throughout the duration of the project. Are you required to email each other updates on a daily basis? Do you want to meet weekly? What are the preferred methods of contact? Establishing these preferences and guidelines upfront makes it easier to have conversations and get answers to your questions in the future.

External communication

Along similar lines, how are you going to communicate to the client, or to the public when your app goes live? Will one of you be the point person for external communications, or do you both need to approve of a message before it gets sent out?

QA and testing

Which of you is going to be responsible for doing QA testing, or are you going to outsource the work? How will you test your code when it’s completed? Are individuals responsible for their own work, or will you work together to get the final product together as efficiently as possible?

Deployment procedures

Think carefully about how you want to deploy your code as well, especially in an agile environment. Come up with a deployment checklist together, and have a firm rollback strategy in place in case things don’t go as you expect. You may be able to update procedures as you learn more about each other’s work style, but start with semifirm guidelines in place.

Flexibility

How flexible do you need your partner to be? Have a frank conversation about flexibility as early on as possible so you can lay adequate groundwork for the conversations you’ll need to have in the future. What are the protocols for proposing a change to the established rules? What happens when new AI tech emerges to threaten your product? How will you adapt?

Dispute resolution

Inevitably, even with these rules, you’ll run into conflicts. How do you intend to resolve those conflicts? Do you need to have a conflict resolution guidebook to walk you through the process, or is there a neutral third party you can contact to help resolve your toughest situations?

Choosing the right partner

Most of these problems can be avoided, or at least mitigated, by choosing the right development partner in the first place. You’ll need to choose someone you know personally, and trust to do an effective job. Experience is obviously a significant factor, as well as temperament and communication; you need someone who can work effectively, both in the context of coding and in the context of conflict resolution. Avoid tackling big AI projects together until you know how you can do small projects together.

