How to get started with GraphQL

GraphQL, developed by Facebook and released as an open standard for all to use, provides a way to create and consume web-based APIs that is designed to be an alternative to REST APIs. With GraphQL, queries and returned data use formal schemas and a type system to guarantee consistency.

In this article we’ll walk through the basics of designing and implementing a GraphQL API, and identify many of the key considerations and choices you’ll make during the process.

[ Getting to know React? Don't miss InfoWorld’s tutorial on getting started with React. | Keep up with hot topics in programming with InfoWorld’s App Dev Report newsletter. ]

Languages and frameworks for GraphQL

If you’re planning to use GraphQL for the API of your web application, there is a very good chance the language and data components you’re already using will support your efforts. GraphQL libraries are available for most every major language in production use. Clients are available for C#/.NET, Go, Java/Android, JavaScript, Swift/Objective-C, and Python, and the server libraries cover even more ground.

If you’re starting entirely from scratch, you’re still best off picking whatever language, runtime, and data layer you’re most familiar with from other projects. Using GraphQL doesn’t impose many restrictions on the server or client, and it is database agnostic. However, you may need to perform more or less manual integration of your data layer depending on what that is. (More on this in the next section.)