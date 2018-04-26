Get started with CI/CD: Automating your application delivery with CI/CD pipelines

Walk by a construction site and you’ll quickly recognize several types of activities. There’s the work constructing the actual building including the foundation, the frame, and the interior. There is also the work that enables the construction such as positioning the cranes, installing the workers’ elevators, and putting up the scaffolding and other safety structures.

Developing applications is similar. There’s the work required to develop the databases, applications, and user interfaces. But like construction, there’s also the investment in tools and practices that enable productive, higher quality, and reliable software development and delivery.

These practices are part of devops, and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) are foundational practices for delivering quality software on more frequent schedules.

CI/CD pipelines and practices drive productivity, quality, and speed

CI/CD automates the application integration and delivery steps and standardizes application configurations. When developers check in new code, CI/CD pipelines run a sequence of builds, tests, data migrations, application deployments, service calls, and other scripted procedures to make the code changes available in targeted environments. With this automation in place, teams adapt their practices and look to check in code, integrate, test, and deliver application more frequently.