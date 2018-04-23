How to use Azure Search in .Net

Azure Search is a powerful search service available in Microsoft’s Azure cloud. Azure Search provides excellent support for indexing and querying data while at the same time shielding you from the intricacies of deployment, management, and search algorithms.

Azure Search gives you an easy way to integrate powerful search capabilities (scalable full-text search, indexing, filtering, geospatial search, etc.) into your web and mobile applications. In this article we’ll look at how we can work with the Azure Search SDK in .Net.

How to work with the Azure Search SDK

Our journey will take us through the following steps.

Create a new Azure Search service via the Azure Portal if you don’t have one Create a .Net application to work with Azure Search Create and initialize a SearchServiceClient Create an index Upload documents to the index Query the Azure Search service