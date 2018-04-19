7 books you must read to be a real software developer

Congratulations on finishing your four-year computer science degree in two years with no actual practical software development experience or attending your coding bootcamp!

But there are a few more things you should know. And there are a few more things you should read.

Please for the love of all that is good and right, crack some books. And now that you’ve learned to “code,” actually learn to develop software before bestowing your wonders upon the rest of us. (And don’t forget to get off of my lawn!)