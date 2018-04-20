Where next for GitHub?

The beginning of April is GitHub mark 10 years since it launched out of private beta. Though the San Francisco-based code repository startup is celebrating April 2018 as its official birthday, October 2017 is the company’s unofficial 10th anniversary; a basic default Rails app import for building GitHub in 2007 was the company’s first Git commit.

The San Francisco-based company has since become the de facto home for storing code. It’s seen off the likes of Google Code, kept incumbents such as BitBucket and SourceForge at bay, and retained its position while numerous new competitors such as GitLab and CloudForge have entered the market. The company was labelled the “the largest code host in the world” back in 2014, and has only grown larger since.

But once you’re at the top, where do you go next? Ignoring the thorny question of profitability, is there anywhere to go but down?