3 enterprise GitHub projects from Microsoft

Open source is everywhere, and is quickly becoming the new norm for how companies approach software development. We take a look at some of the open source projects on GitHub created by Microsoft that can help make life easier for IT teams in organizations.

Git Virtual File System (GVFS)

Find it at https://github.com/Microsoft/GVFS

What it does: The Git Virtual File System (GVFS) makes using and managing massive Git repositories possible, enabling Git to operate at enterprise scale.

Why is it useful: Git struggles to handle enterprise-scale repositories. Operations like cloning will slow to a crawl when you have millions of files in a repository, and even something as simple as getting your repository status will leave you waiting. GVFS virtualizes the file system beneath your git repo so that git and all tools see what appears to be a normal repo, but GVFS only downloads objects as they are needed.