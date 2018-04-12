4 enterprise GitHub projects from Google

Open source is everywhere, and is quickly becoming the new norm for how companies approach software development. Here, we take at a look at some of the open source projects on GitHub created by Google that can help make life easier for IT teams in organizations.

Ganeti

Find it at https://github.com/ganeti/ganeti

What it does: Ganeti is a virtual machine cluster management tool designed to facilitate cluster management of virtual servers and to provide fast and simple recovery after physical failures using commodity hardware.

Why is it useful: Once installed, Ganeti wraps around virtualization software on your servers, assuming management of virtual instances. It controls disk creation management and operating system installation for instances, as well as startup, shutdown, and failover between physical systems.