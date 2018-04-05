Devops is now important in many technology organizations because of two seemingly opposing missions and cultures that need to come together:

Agile development teams move fast to meet business requirements and implement application changes.

Operational teams work hard to keep systems performing, ensure computing environments are secure, and manage computing resources.

Agile teams often view operational teams as slow and rigid while system engineers view agile developers as unsupportive of operational needs and reckless when application deployments cause production issues.

These are generalizations, but the two disciplines often have different motivations, terminology, and tools—and this misalignment can create business issues. For example, as startups get bigger, they need to develop operational procedures to ensure stability while minimally impacting their development speed and agility. For large enterprises, they need to find ways to deliver customer-facing applications and internal workflow improvements faster without compromising reliability or falling out of compliance.

Devops aims to address these conflicts with a culture, set of operating principles, and an emerging set of best practices that enable speed of deploying applications and stability running them with fewer conflicts and compromises. This is largely done by providing practices that automate operational steps and standardize configurations: