Version 1.33 of the Rust systems programming language is now available.
Current version: What’s new in Rust 1.33
Rust 1.33 debuted in late February 2019 with the following new features:
- A new language concept, called pinning, is now available. Pinning allows the developer to specify an object in memory that is guaranteed not to move. The Pin type and the Unpin marker trait are used to implement this.
- The
const fndeclaration, used to declare functions that can be called in constant expressions at compile time, has been expanded to cover many more use cases, such as
letbindings (including mutable ones), assignment expressions, and expression statements. In short, the
const fndeclaration makes more of the language available in a compile-time context.
- The
use n as _syntax allows you to import the
implof a trait without polluting the namespace it is imported into.
- Many library elements have been stabilized by being made
const.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In