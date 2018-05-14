Version 1.26 of the Rust systems programming language is now available. The new release is described by the project as possibly the most feature-packed upgrade since Rust 1.0. Among the many improvements, Rust 1.26 brings faster compile times and support for 128-bit integers.

Where to download Rust

If you already have a previous version of Rust installed via the rustup installer, you can upgrade to Rust 1.26 by entering this command:

$ rustup update stable

Otherwise you can download Rust 1.26 by following the instructions on the Rust project site, or you can install Rust using your terminal by entering the following command: