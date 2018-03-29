IT Ops, Developers, and Business Leaders Can Now Seamlessly Manage Their Hybrid Cloud Environment

Across datacenters worldwide, cloud conversations have changed dramatically over the last few years. Five years ago, the only way organizations could start new projects quickly or instantly deploy applications was to leverage the public cloud. While this offered many benefits, it also created some new challenges.

Hybrid cloud management simplified

One of the biggest challenges involved managing applications deployed in different locations. When an organization’s public cloud, on-premises private cloud, and traditional IT each exist in physical and operational silos, how do they seamlessly manage them all? The answer lies in providing a unified approach to all cloud resources.

To achieve management across everything, it is important to understand who is using these hybrid cloud resources, what mode of operations exists, and how these operations can be improved. In a typical business, three groups of people want different things.

IT Ops: IT operations want a simple solution. They want to use standardized infrastructure building blocks in their environment, drive as much automation as much as possible, and have APIs to integrate anything new with anything existing. They also want to focus less IT resources on ops and more IT resources on apps. In short, they want to focus more of their time on improving business outcomes and reduce time maintaining.





Developers: Developers want to have a common experience—wherever they are building and deploying applications. They also need simplicity, flexibility, and speed. They want to be self-sufficient and have the freedom to access cloud-native tools to more easily build and deploy apps.





Business leaders: For business leaders, driving digital transformation is imperative. They want a competitive advantage by investing in their digital business to grow revenue streams. They also want to manage costs and don't want to be surprised with unexpected expenses at the end of a billing cycle. Business execs need a real-time view into usage and spending so that they can adjust and optimize along the way.

HPE OneSphere simplifies hybrid cloud

A hybrid cloud management software product is now available that addresses the needs of IT ops, developers, and business leaders. HPE OneSphere, the industry’s first SaaS-based, hybrid cloud management solution for on-premises IT and public clouds, is designed around the idea of helping these groups work together more efficiently.

Deliver clouds faster: Because HPE OneSphere is a SaaS solution, IT Ops benefit from the time-to-value and ability to offload the management overhead. IT can build and deploy clouds in minutes and provide ready-to-consume resources, tools, and services faster, which improves everyone's productivity.





Enable fast app deployment: HPE OneSphere gives developers easy access to tools, templates, and applications in a cross-cloud service catalog, so they can quickly access the tools they know. No need for changes in the way applications are built and deployed.





Manage spend: Business leaders can access consumption and cost analytics across their hybrid cloud environment. This capability lets them act on insights in real time, enabling better—and faster—decision making.

Having it all with simple, hybrid cloud management

Data and applications distributed across multiple clouds, inside data centers, and at the edge create management challenges. Now generally available, HPE OneSphere is designed to streamline collaboration across the entire business — changing how organizations of all sizes get their arms around their hybrid cloud resources.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has assembled an array of resources that are helping businesses succeed in a hybrid cloud world. Learn about HPE’s approach to developing and managing hybrid cloud by checking out the HPE OneSphere website. And to find out how HPE can help you determine an application placement strategy that meets your service level agreements, visit HPE Pointnext.

About Gary Thome



Gary Thome is the Vice President and Chief Technologist for the Software-Defined and Cloud Group at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). He is responsible for the technical and architectural directions of converged datacenter products and technologies which include HPE OneSphere – multi-cloud management, HPE SimpliVity – Hyperconverged Infrastructure, HPE Synergy – Composable Infrastructure and HPE OneView – Integrated Management.

To read more articles from Gary, check out the HPE Converged Data Center Infrastructure blog.