3 enterprise GitHub projects from Facebook

Open source is everywhere, and quickly becoming the new norm for how companies approach software development. Here are some open source projects on GitHub created by Facebook that can help make life easier for IT teams.

OSquery

Find it at https://github.com/facebook/osquery

What it does: osquery is an operating system instrumentation framework for MacOS, Windows, and Linux. It makes low-level operating system analytics and monitoring both performant and intuitive.

Why is it useful: OSquery exposes operating systems as high-performance relational databases, allowing you to write SQL-based queries to explore operating system data. SQL tables represent abstract concepts such as running processes, loaded kernel modules, open network connections, browser plugins, hardware events, and file hashes.