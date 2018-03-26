Sony’s latest venture helps developers actually focus on software development

We’re frequently told that “software is eating the world” and that digital transformation is turning even the biggest and oldest corporations into technology companies.

But at times it can feel like this promise is always just out of reach. The day-to-day tasks of running IT departments bogs down innovation, and promises of moving away from waterfall to agile methodologies never quite appear.

“Software development cycles are becoming larger in scope and complexity, and developers need to do lots of things other than development, such as setting up development environments, managing users, and keeping systems up to date,” says Rocro CEO Tomoaki Kobayakawa. “This nondevelopment work is important but takes up considerable time of the developer.”

Making software development as easy as using a pottery wheel

Founded in September 2017, and based in Tokyo, Rocro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Network Communications (the part of Sony that generally focuses on internet service such as So-Net). “Rocro’s purpose is to help software developers to focus on development itself. We provide automated code review and correction, continuous documentation, and load testing through our SaaS application, and help you develop quality software with minimal effort.”