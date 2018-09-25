Java JDK 11: All the new features now available

Java Development Kit (JDK) 11 is now generally available and ready for production use, bringing productivity improvements and an HTTP client API that implements HTTP/2.

Version 11 of Java Standard Edition (SE) has 16 major feature changes. Java 11 also loses some capabilities through the removal of CORBA and Java EE (recently renamed Jakarta EE) modules, as well as the removal of JavaFX, which is now available as a standalone technology.

In Java 11, Oracle has forked the mainline repository, jdk/jdk, to the jdk/jdk11 stabilization repository. Changes pushed to jdk/jdk or jdk/client are now marked for JDK 12. The stabilization repository can accept select bug fixes and, if approved, late enhancements as per the JDK Release Process.

The latest version of Oracle’s implementation of standard Java is a Long Term Support (LTS) release, which will have commercial support from Oracle for at least eight years. Bug fixes and security updates will be offered through 2026. New LTS releases are due every three years, with JDK 17, due in 2021, slated to be the next LTS release. Interim releases will come every six months.

Where to download JDK 11