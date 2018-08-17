What’s new in the F# programming language

The main behavioral change makes F# tuple types and System.Tuple types completely synonymous, while the Version 4.5 beta brings in Span

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

In mid-August 2018, Microsoft released the production Version 4.5 of F#, which supports the Span value type from .Net Core to improve code.

Current version: What’s new in F# 4.5

Span, aka Span<T>, enables the representation of contiguous regions in arbitrary memory. With Span, Microsoft wants F# to have better code generation particularly for byref-like constructions and full parity with .Net Core performance innovations. Interoperability with high-performance code also is a goal.

Span allows for safe use of performance-oriented constructs in a restrictive manner. For example, a developer cannot define an F# record type with a Span inside it, because Span is a byref-like type and thus can only be contained in other byref types.

The Span feature set in F# 4.5 includes:

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

  