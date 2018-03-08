What’s new in the F# programming language

With this week’s release of Visual Studio 2017 15.6, Microsoft has made foundational changes to the F# language and core library. F# is a Microsoft-developed, strongly typed language positioned as being “functional-first.”

The main behavioral change makes F# tuple types and System.Tuple types completely synonymous. As a result, a warning is presented when developers acces .Item and .Rest properties from a system tuple. This changes fixes inconsistencies in how the two types interact and repairs a regression that was introduced in Visual Studio 2017 15.4.

Other changes include: