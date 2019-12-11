11 tools that make Kubernetes better

Few computing platforms—even those of great power and scale—satisfy every need as-is. While Kubernetes is useful out of the box, it’s far from complete. You can always find a use case or a need where the default Kubernetes feature set falls short, such as database support, or simply ignores, such as continuous delivery.

That’s where the broader Kubernetes community comes in, with add-ons, extensions, and bonus goodies for the container orchestration framework. Here are 11 of the top Kubernetes companions we’ve found. Some will complement any Kubernetes cluster, while others address specific needs that stock Kubernetes doesn’t address.

Gravity: Portable Kubernetes clusters

If you want to deploy an application into Kubernetes, many apps have Helm charts to guide and automate the process. But what if you want to take a Kubernetes cluster as is and deploy it somewhere?