The Version 1.2 release for Android and iOS developers provides new web tools and increases stability

Flutter, Google’s UI framework for building native interfaces for Android and iOS mobile applications, is now in its Version 1.2 production release.

With the open source Flutter, you build applications and interfaces via a single code base that compiles directly to native ARM code. (Note: The Flutter framework project is not related to Google’s 2013 purchase of the gesture recognition startup of the same name.)

Where to download Google Flutter

You can download the production version of Flutter from the project website.

Current version: What’s new in Google Flutter 1.2

Flutter 1.2 has the following new features and enhancements:

