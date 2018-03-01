Huawei Receives 2018 GSMA Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

The GSMA presented Huawei Technologies with the 2018 Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry. The award was presented at a special ceremony held last evening, where Huawei was recognized for decades of advocating new technology standards, driving digital transformation, and building out the digital ecosystem.

At the ceremony, Ken Hu, Rotating and Acting CEO at Huawei, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

"Over the years, we have worked with many of you to advance 3G, 4G – and now 5G and other ICT technologies - so that more people can get connected and enjoy better services,” he said.

“In this time, Huawei has connected over one-third of the world's population,” Hu continued. “I'm proud of what we've achieved, but the mobile industry is evolving. It will soon become the cornerstone of a fully connected, intelligent world, and we still have a lot of work to do."

Ken Hu, Rotating and Acting CEO of Huawei (left), accepting GSMA Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry from Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of GSMA (right) in Barcelona

The GSMA’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry recognizes individuals, companies and organizations that made significant contributions to the development of the ICT industry and the advancement of mobile communications. In addition to its technological contributions, Huawei was recognized for its commitment to collaboration with the industry: it actively participates in over 360 standards bodies, industry organizations, and open source communities, where it has played an instrumental role in cultivating the broader digital ecosystem.

"On behalf of the GSMA, I would like to congratulate Huawei on its commitment to pushing the industry forward," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, GSMA and Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises. "In just 30 years, they have managed to become the largest supplier of mobile networking equipment in the world. Their contribution to global standards, approach to innovation, and commitment to helping customers and partners succeed will have a lasting impact on the future of our industry."

Since its founding in 1987, Huawei has expanded from a small reseller of telephone exchange equipment to a global market leader in telecom and enterprise network solutions and consumer devices.

Through its history the company has shown a strong focus on research and development. From 2007 to 2016, Huawei's total R&D investment surpassed US$48 billion dollars, having invested $11 billion in 2016 alone. In recent years, Huawei has concentrated on building out the next generation of digital infrastructure by driving innovation in cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G technologies. It continues to funnel 10%-15% of its annual revenue back into R&D each year.

For more information on the 2018 GLOMO Awards, visit: https://www.globalmobileawards.com/

MWC 2018 will be held from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at booth 1J50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, booth 3I30 in Hall 3, and the Innovation City zone in Hall 4. For more information, please visit http://www.huawei.com/mwc2018/.

