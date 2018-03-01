Huawei enables Bell Canada’s Wireless to the Home (WTTH) Trials that put Canadian Rural Customers on the Path to 5G

Huawei and Bell Canada, the country’s largest communications company, today announced Bell’s successful Wireless to the Home (WTTH) trials in the 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum bands utilizing Huawei’s 5G-oriented Massive MIMO and 8T8R technology.

The trials were conducted in the small Ontario communities of Orangeville, Feversham and Bethany to test and refine the capabilities of WTTH services for rural areas. As one of its next major steps in deploying high-speed home broadband in Canadian communities large and small, Bell plans deployment of WTTH to rural locations beginning in the second quarter of 2018.

“We are proud to work with Bell utilizing the WTTH solution to achieve the company’s high-speed broadband goals,” said Mao Dun, Vice President of Huawei’s Wireless Network Marketing & Solutions Sales. “TD-LTE technology is rapidly maturing. Other 5G-oriented technologies, including carrier aggregation, 8T8R and Massive MIMO, can deliver fibre-like access speeds while supporting Bell’s multiple services such as Fibe TV. We believe these advanced technologies will benefit all Canadians.”

"Bell’s strategic focus on broadband network expansion and service innovation has been key to our transformation into Canada’s wireless leader. The success of our first 5G trials and these new rural WTTH trials underscore that we’re leading the way in delivering the next generation of broadband technology throughout Canada,” said Stephen Howe, Bell’s Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President. “Innovation in WTTH complements Bell’s extensive broadband fibre build, and our ongoing 5G trials and impending deployment of WTTH in rural and urban locations underscore our focus on full utilization of our assigned wireless spectrum resources.”

Bell provides wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services to more than 22 million customer connections throughout the country. The leading investor in Canada’s next-generation broadband fibre and wireless infrastructure, Bell is committed to finding advanced and cost-effective technology solutions to extend the deployment of high-speed broadband service to more small communities and rural locations across Canada’s vast geography.

