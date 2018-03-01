Huawei Launches High-end Intelligent All Flash Array OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 for Mission-Critical Services

At Mobile World Congress (MWC2018), Huawei today launches the OceanStor Dorado18000 V3, a high-end, intelligent all-flash array (AFA), which helps customers manage storage resources for mission-critical enterprise services. The OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 is designed to ensure a consistent service experience on- and off-premises.

Huawei launches high-end, intelligent AFA OceanStor Dorado18000 V3

"IoT, cloud, AI and other newly-developed technologies have brought us opportunities and challenges," said Joy Huang, Vice President of Huawei’s IT Product Line. "Carriers want to provide better service experience and that’s why data management is increasingly seen to be of critical importance. The new high-end intelligent AFA OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 is tailored for mission-critical services at carriers, providing lightning-fast and rock-solid data experience. By continuously going beyond boundaries, Huawei Storage is committed to lead in the era of All-Flash, All-Cloud, and All-Intelligence data storage.''

Core features of the OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 include:

Lightning Fast: OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 is designed for heavily loaded, mission-critical service systems at enterprises. With a flash-oriented operating system, the new offering can fully explore the potential of flash storage. Huawei's proprietary flash chipsets and FlashLinkTM algorithm enable the Dorado18000 V3 to deliver a maximum of 7 million IOPS at 0.5 ms consistent latency. Compared with previous generations, the new model provides twice the performance, topping the all-flash storage market.

Rock Solid: OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 adopts the industry-leading HyperMetro active-active technology. Storage resources of two active-active sites serve the same applications, ensuring 24/7 running of key services. The HyperMetro gateway-free active-active technology has been officially certified by SAP. With latency lower than 1 ms, it can ensure the highest level of reliability of SAP HANA, providing the optimum data management solution for and enterprise’s mission-critical services.

Deploying Huawei's flash acceleration solution helped Hi3G Sweden improve system performance by 300%, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by over 50%, and ensuring 24/7 running of critical services.

In addition, the OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 has harnessed the trend to lead the era of All-Flash, All-Cloud, and All-Intelligence data storage.

All Flash: With years of experience, Huawei insists on the highest level of carrier-class standards for its products. Huawei is determined to propel technology innovation to the highest standards. Thus, the OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 has adopted the latest Flash-Ice technology, which uses graphene dissipation technology (GDT) and the dynamic heat balance algorithm on SSDs to improve heat dissipation capability by 500 folds and extend the duration of SSDs by 20%. Lightning fast and rock solid, OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 is perfect for carrying carriers' core service systems, such as online real-time billing, CRM, and ERP, supporting smooth expansion from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of users.

Compared with traditional storage products, OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 supports inline data reduction without compromising performance and guarantees a 3:1 data reduction rate, delivering 10-fold performance while helping customers reduce investment and obtain higher return-on-investment (ROI). In addition, technology consulting firm ESG reported that OceanStor Dorado can help users save up to 75% on TCO.

All Cloud: Huawei Storage is committed to deliver consistent data experience on- and off-premises. The Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) solution supports free mobility and unified management of data on- and off-premises, enabling flexible deployment of customers' applications. To help customers move more services to the cloud, Huawei, as the world's only enterprise-class storage vendor delivering both public and private cloud offerings, combines its cloud capabilities and enterprise storage technologies to provide Dedicated Enterprise Storage Service (DESS) and become the first to be capable of moving mission-critical services into the cloud without modification. This ensures consistent storage performance and reliability on- and off-premises.

All Intelligence: Explosive growth of data and complex service environments make management of storage systems increasingly difficult. System administrators need to configure complicated parameters, put new services online rapidly, and deal with faults quickly. To address these needs, OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 is loaded with Huawei's intelligent management system eService. Based on the global network coverage and deep learning capability of HUAWEI CLOUD, eService optimizes storage management using AI and Big Data technologies, implementing automatic service deployment, adaptation, and predictive maintenance. For example, eService can foresee the bottlenecks in performance and capacity and quickly provides the optimal solution.

Since its launch in 2016, Huawei OceanStor Dorado V3 series has made remarkable achievements in the market. According to an authoritative third-party report, the growth rate of Huawei all-flash storage revenue ranks No.1 in the first three quarters of 2017.More than 2000 data centers around the world have chosen Huawei’s all-flash storage. World-class carriers such as Telecom Italia have opted for Huawei’s all flash storage solutions to enhance their data storage capabilities.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

