The Google Go language (Golang), the popular open source systems-level programming language, is gaining more of a foothold in the workplace, according to the Go 2017 User Survey. More respondents (67 percent) said they were being paid to write Go than those who said they write Go code outside of work (63 percent).

Also, the number of respondents who strongly agreed with the notion that Go was critical to their company’s success rose to 17 percent, up from year 12 percent in the 2016 survey.

The survey attracted 6,173 respondents, 70 percent more than the 3,595 people polled in the 2016 survey. In other findings: